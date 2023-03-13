Luke Lefever makes appearance in Lincoln County Court

Luke Lefever
Luke Lefever(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A man spending decades behind bars was back in Lincoln County Monday afternoon.

In June of 2018, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Luke Lefever fought with a Dawson County Law Enforcement Officer before stealing a UTV and driving away. A chase ensued in Dawson County and extended into Lincoln County involving the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol. Eventually, Lefever was taken into custody near Hershey.

Lefever and his attorney requested Monday that Judge Michael Piccolo institute a concurrent sentence for Lefever’s charges in Lincoln County.

The 34-year-old is serving 48 to 50 years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary on a charge of attempted murder in connection with a shootout with Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

