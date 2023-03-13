More charges against Fonner Park murder suspect

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The suspect accused of killing a Fonner Park horse trainer now faces additional charges related to the death.

Twenty-year-old Logan Hunts Horse is now also charged with felony robbery and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He had been charged Friday with murder and two other counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Grand Island Police arrested Hunts Horse Thursday after the body of 62-year-old Todd Scherer was found in a horse barn on the Fonner Park grounds. He had been shot in the stomach and suffered a large cut to his head.

Court documents indicate that both Hunts Horse and 16-year-old Austin Kelly went to Walmart after the shooting. When they returned from Walmart, they discovered that Scherer was still alive. Hunts Horse then hit Scherer in the head with a baseball bat.

Kelly is charged with felony robbery and two counts of accessory to a felony.

Both Hunts Horse and Kelly are scheduled to appear in court April 4.

