Ocean’s Rat Pack Performs at North Platte Community Playhouse

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ocean’s Rat Pack performed at the North Platte Community Playhouse on Saturday night to a large crowd of eager patrons.

The group, composed of Tony Ocean, Elliot Wimbush, and Bill Serritella, perform as Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra, respectively.

They perform the music of each of those stars in character, and their show lasts around two hours with an intermission.

The group was started by Ocean, who grew up listening to the music he now performs. He then met Serritella, whose wife is from North Platte, and they toured together until meeting Wimbush to complete the pack.

Ocean’s Rat Pack now performs all over the country. They stopped in North Platte for the second time when they visited in March of 2023 (Their first performance in North Platte was at The Cedar Room).

Ocean told KNOP that they love meeting new people who share their love of the music of the 1950s and 60s.

