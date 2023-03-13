Rosie, the world’s oldest Humboldt penguin, has died

Rosie, who is thought to be the world's oldest Humboldt penguin, has died at just under 33...
Rosie, who is thought to be the world's oldest Humboldt penguin, has died at just under 33 years old.(EAST RIDING OF YORKSHIRE COUNCIL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Humboldt penguin thought to be the world’s oldest has died.

Staff at the Sewerby Hall and Gardens Zoo in England said their beloved Rosie passed away peacefully Friday.

The life expectancy of the Humboldt penguin in the wild is 15 to 20 years. Rosie was just weeks away from turning 33.

The head zookeeper said the staff is “devastated” by Rosie’s death.

The zoo plans to hold a special tribute.

Rosie is survived by her offspring Twinnie, Webster and Flip Flop, as well as her first grandchild, Pickle.

Humboldt penguins, mainly found in Chile, are classified as vulnerable to extinction in the wild.

Changes in climate and overfishing of their preferred prey species are some of the reasons why they are threatened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students from Pleasant Grove High School's LGBTQ group danced to a routine in drag on Friday.
Parents outraged by ‘mandatory’ school assembly that included student drag performance
Longtime North Platte business owner Chef Lalanne
North Platte Community mourns culinary cornerstone
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
File image of a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter.
Troopers arrest Lincoln man after laser strike on State Patrol helicopter
Justin Live with Tucker and Cooper White
Lincoln County natives Tucker and Cooper White team roping for a chance at $1,000,000

Latest News

Ocean's Rat Pack Performs at North Platte Community Playhouse
Ocean's Rat Pack Performs at North Platte Community Playhouse
Michael Cohen leaves a lower Manhattan building after meeting with prosecutors, Friday, March...
Cohen testifies before grand jury in Trump hush money probe
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russia: 60-day extension of wartime grain deal acceptable
Millenials & Gen Z may be at greater risk of developing colorectal cancer
Rising rates of colorectal cancer for young people underlies lobbying effort
Millenials & Gen Z may be at greater risk of developing colorectal cancer