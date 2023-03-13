State Senators have until Tuesday to designate priority bills

Nebraska State Capitol building
Nebraska State Capitol building(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Priority Bills are due Tuesday in the Nebraska Legislature’s 108th first session.

Each Nebraska state senator is allowed to designate a bill as their priority, while committees allocate two bills for priority designation and the Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature is allowed to designate 25 priority bills. “I’m going to be looking for those things that are good government bills that help the entire state,” said Speaker John Arch.

A complete list of bills that have received a priority designation can be found with the link provided below.

https://nebraskalegislature.gov/session/priority.php

