Above average temperatures and sunny skies Tuesday into Wednesday; Light snowfall possible Thursday

After a cool start to the week, the thermostat will turn to the above average side once we get into Tuesday into Wednesday, with snowfall potential for Thursday.

As our high pressure system will be situated towards our east, this will funnel in Gulf Of Mexico heat(warm air), this will warm conditions up to above normal temperatures. These highs will climb into the 60s and potentially the 70s with winds on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows Tuesday will be in the 30s, changing into the 20s Wednesday night. Sunny to mainly sunny skies will be the theme during this timeframe, so outdoor activities are recommended during this time.

Above average and sunny skies are in the headlines over the next couple days (Andre Brooks)

During late Wednesday night into Thursday, a storm system will be moving through and this will allow for the area to cool down tremendously Thursday, snow chances and windy conditions around 20 to 40 mph. These winds, with the combination of snow, this could cause whiteout conditions across the area. Snowfall during this time frame will be under an inch west of Highway 83 and into the Panhandle, 1 to 3 inches along and east of Highway 83 and 3 inches and over in far Northeastern Greater Nebraska. Highs during the day will be in the 30s, which is below normal for this time of year. A slow warmup will ensue during the weekend and clearing skies will occur during this time as well.

Snowfall potential for our Thursday across the area (Andre Brooks)

