Dozens of drivers arrested and hundreds cited during State Basketball weekends

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested 23 people for DUI during State Basketball
File image of NSP cruiser
File image of NSP cruiser(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Troopers arrested 23 people for DUI and stopped 36 people for speeding at 100 miles per hour or more during both NSAA State Basketball tournament weekends that were held in Lincoln.

From March 1 though March 4 and March 8 through March 11, troopers across Nebraska worked to keep the roads safe during the busy travel weekends. The effort was made possible from grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

During the two weekends, troopers arrested 23 drivers for driving under the influence and stopped 36 drivers for speeding at 100 miles per hour or more. Additionally, troopers issued citations to:

  • 710 drivers for speeding
  • 22 drivers with an open alcohol container
  • 53 drivers driving under suspension
  • 13 drivers with no seatbelt
  • 13 drivers with improper child restraint
  • 11 people with minor in possession

During the two weekends, troopers also assisted 311 motorists that were in need of help on the road.

“Congratulations to all the teams who claimed state titles, and to all the teams that made it to state this year,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol said. “We’d like to thank all the teams and their fans for helping to keep Nebraska roads safe during the busy travel weekends.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Grant
Inmate who escaped McCook facility back in custody
The funeral for Bob and Loveda Proctor is Friday in Aurora.
Funeral for Aurora couple scheduled Friday
Luke Lefever
Luke Lefever makes appearance in Lincoln County Court
Students from Pleasant Grove High School's LGBTQ group danced to a routine in drag on Friday.
Parents outraged by ‘mandatory’ school assembly that included student drag performance
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk

Latest News

The funeral for Bob and Loveda Proctor is Friday in Aurora.
Funeral for Aurora couple scheduled Friday
Logan Hunts Horse (Left), Austin Kelly
More charges against Fonner Park murder suspect
File image of a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter.
Troopers arrest Lincoln man after laser strike on State Patrol helicopter
Newsmakers Heartland Singers Rhythms of Life Concert March 19 3-14-2023
Newsmakers Heartland Singers Rhythms of Life Concert March 19 3-14-2023