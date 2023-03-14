Former Huskers on the move during NFL free agency

Former Husker offensive lineman Nick Gates performs drills in 2017 Fall Camp.
Former Husker offensive lineman Nick Gates performs drills in 2017 Fall Camp.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Former Huskers are on the move during NFL free agency.

Former Husker offensive lineman Nick Gates has agreed to a three-year contract with the Washington Commanders. NFL.com reports the deal is worth $16.5 million and includes $8 million guaranteed.

Former Husker running back Ameer Abdullah re-signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal is worth $1.75 million including $500,000 guaranteed.

Longtime Husker Linebacker Lavonte David remains on the open market. NFL.com has ranked the 33-year-old veteran 13th on their list of best available free agents this offseason.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Grant
Inmate who escaped McCook facility back in custody
The funeral for Bob and Loveda Proctor is Friday in Aurora.
Funeral for Aurora couple scheduled Friday
Students from Pleasant Grove High School's LGBTQ group danced to a routine in drag on Friday.
Parents outraged by ‘mandatory’ school assembly that included student drag performance
Luke Lefever
Luke Lefever makes appearance in Lincoln County Court
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk

Latest News

Brady vs. Sutherland Boy's Basketball
The MNAC Conference announces their All-Conference Teams
The Huskers will begin their latest postseason run at home, playing host to Missouri State at 6...
Nebraska hosts Missouri State in round one of WNIT
The Nebraska softball team finished the weekend with a 7-2 win over Missouri State (9-12) on...
Huskers finish weekend with 7-2 win over Bears
Huskers vs. Illinois State baseball game canceled