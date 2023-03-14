Former Huskers on the move during NFL free agency
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Former Huskers are on the move during NFL free agency.
Former Husker offensive lineman Nick Gates has agreed to a three-year contract with the Washington Commanders. NFL.com reports the deal is worth $16.5 million and includes $8 million guaranteed.
Former Husker running back Ameer Abdullah re-signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal is worth $1.75 million including $500,000 guaranteed.
Longtime Husker Linebacker Lavonte David remains on the open market. NFL.com has ranked the 33-year-old veteran 13th on their list of best available free agents this offseason.
