Mid-Plains Community College retention rate reaches highest on record

Mid-Plains Community College students are returning at a higher rate than ever before.(Marresa Burke)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid-Plains Community College students are returning at a higher rate than ever before. Data from the Integrated Education Data System indicates 71% of full-time, degree-seeking students enrolled for the fall 2021 term returned for the 2022 fall term, marking the highest retention rate in history for MPCC.

“Retention rates are something that is a measure or a metric we use to see how well our students are succeeding. Reaching 71% in that metric is a big deal. Probably at least 10% or higher than our peers,” Tad Pfeifer, Mid-Plains Community College Director of Institutional Effectiveness said.

Pfeifer said Mid-Plains Community College has been working toward this historic milestone for a number of years. “Over the past decade, it’s kind of been raising and it’s a big deal because the retention rate is based on somebody new going full-time in the fall and whether they either earn a credential or continue their education the following fall.”

“Faculty committed to quality instruction, the support of a safe learning environment, and dedicated staff who work hard to engage students in their academic goals and other pursuits make a positive impact on student success,” Pfeifer said. “Seeing the retention rate climb over the past 10 years makes me proud of our student’s successes and of the genuine care that all employees put toward helping them succeed at higher rates.”

