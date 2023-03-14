The MNAC Conference announces their All-Conference Teams

High School Basketball
Brady vs. Sutherland Boy's Basketball
Brady vs. Sutherland Boy's Basketball(Lindsey Bonner)
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference announced its Boy’s and Girl’s All-Conference Basketball Teams on Monday. Below are the listings of those teams.

Boy’s First Team:

Clayton Moore (12)- Mullen

Max Kostman (12)- Hyannis

Kyle Cox (10)- Sandhills/Thedford

Cache Gracey (11)- South Loup

Trey Connell (11)- South Loup

Rylee Anderson (11)- Hyannis

Boy’s Second Team:

Brady Dahlberg (11)- Sandhills/Thedford

Blake Lusk (12)- Brady

Luke Durfee (11)- Mullen

Kyle Kramer (10)- Sandhills Valley

Rylie Shirk (11)- Brady

Cooper Fay (11)- Cody-Kilgore

Boy’s Honorable Mention:

Quinten Myers (11)- Anselmo-Merna

Kyle Finney (11)- Mullen

Caleb Burnside (12)- Sandhills Valley

Kane Delatour (10)- Arthur County

Dillon Miller (12)- Brady

Cooper Layher (11)- Sandhills Valley

Andrew Furrow (12)- Sandhills/Thedford

Dakota Storer (12)- Arthur County

Wyatt Phillips (12)- Hyannis

Waylon McBride (11)- Twin Loup

Silas Cool (12)- South Loup

Girl’s First Team:

Dayle Haake (11)- Sandhills/Thedford

Ava Pandorf (12)- South Loup

Shaylyn Safranek (12)- Anselmo-Merna

Jaylen Dimmitt (11)- Sandhills Valley

Bryn Schwarz (11)- South Loup

Kathryn Folkers (12)- Twin Loup

Girl’s Second Team:

Tenley Rasmussen (12)- Sandhills/Thedford

Whitney Jennings (12)- Mullen

Elsie Ottun (12)- Twin Loup

Makenna Miller (10)- Anselmo-Merna

Jaedin Johns (11)- Arthur County

Taylor Ross (12)- South Loup

Girl’s Honorable Mentions:

Elise Golter (12)- Brady

Faith Ferguson (9)- Hyannis

Alexis Mauler (12)- Twin Loup

Abigale Nicholson (11)- Sandhills Valley

Jacei Spangler (12)- Arthur County

Karley Haake (10)- Sandhills/Thedford

Aubree Johnson (11)- Cody-Kilgore

Tierston Moore (9)- Mullen

Charlsie Teahon (11)- Sandhills/Thedford

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Grant
Inmate who escaped McCook facility back in custody
Students from Pleasant Grove High School's LGBTQ group danced to a routine in drag on Friday.
Parents outraged by ‘mandatory’ school assembly that included student drag performance
Longtime North Platte business owner Chef Lalanne
North Platte Community mourns culinary cornerstone
The funeral for Bob and Loveda Proctor is Friday in Aurora.
Funeral for Aurora couple scheduled Friday
File image of a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter.
Troopers arrest Lincoln man after laser strike on State Patrol helicopter

Latest News

The Huskers will begin their latest postseason run at home, playing host to Missouri State at 6...
Nebraska hosts Missouri State in round one of WNIT
The Nebraska softball team finished the weekend with a 7-2 win over Missouri State (9-12) on...
Huskers finish weekend with 7-2 win over Bears
Huskers vs. Illinois State baseball game canceled
The Indians take 3rd Place in the Class C-1 State Championships with their win over Omaha...
Ogallala take third place at Boys State Championships