The MNAC Conference announces their All-Conference Teams

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference announced its Boy’s and Girl’s All-Conference Basketball Teams on Monday. Below are the listings of those teams.

Boy’s First Team:

Clayton Moore (12)- Mullen

Max Kostman (12)- Hyannis

Kyle Cox (10)- Sandhills/Thedford

Cache Gracey (11)- South Loup

Trey Connell (11)- South Loup

Rylee Anderson (11)- Hyannis

Boy’s Second Team:

Brady Dahlberg (11)- Sandhills/Thedford

Blake Lusk (12)- Brady

Luke Durfee (11)- Mullen

Kyle Kramer (10)- Sandhills Valley

Rylie Shirk (11)- Brady

Cooper Fay (11)- Cody-Kilgore

Boy’s Honorable Mention:

Quinten Myers (11)- Anselmo-Merna

Kyle Finney (11)- Mullen

Caleb Burnside (12)- Sandhills Valley

Kane Delatour (10)- Arthur County

Dillon Miller (12)- Brady

Cooper Layher (11)- Sandhills Valley

Andrew Furrow (12)- Sandhills/Thedford

Dakota Storer (12)- Arthur County

Wyatt Phillips (12)- Hyannis

Waylon McBride (11)- Twin Loup

Silas Cool (12)- South Loup

Girl’s First Team:

Dayle Haake (11)- Sandhills/Thedford

Ava Pandorf (12)- South Loup

Shaylyn Safranek (12)- Anselmo-Merna

Jaylen Dimmitt (11)- Sandhills Valley

Bryn Schwarz (11)- South Loup

Kathryn Folkers (12)- Twin Loup

Girl’s Second Team:

Tenley Rasmussen (12)- Sandhills/Thedford

Whitney Jennings (12)- Mullen

Elsie Ottun (12)- Twin Loup

Makenna Miller (10)- Anselmo-Merna

Jaedin Johns (11)- Arthur County

Taylor Ross (12)- South Loup

Girl’s Honorable Mentions:

Elise Golter (12)- Brady

Faith Ferguson (9)- Hyannis

Alexis Mauler (12)- Twin Loup

Abigale Nicholson (11)- Sandhills Valley

Jacei Spangler (12)- Arthur County

Karley Haake (10)- Sandhills/Thedford

Aubree Johnson (11)- Cody-Kilgore

Tierston Moore (9)- Mullen

Charlsie Teahon (11)- Sandhills/Thedford

