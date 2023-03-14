The MNAC Conference announces their All-Conference Teams
High School Basketball
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference announced its Boy’s and Girl’s All-Conference Basketball Teams on Monday. Below are the listings of those teams.
Boy’s First Team:
Clayton Moore (12)- Mullen
Max Kostman (12)- Hyannis
Kyle Cox (10)- Sandhills/Thedford
Cache Gracey (11)- South Loup
Trey Connell (11)- South Loup
Rylee Anderson (11)- Hyannis
Boy’s Second Team:
Brady Dahlberg (11)- Sandhills/Thedford
Blake Lusk (12)- Brady
Luke Durfee (11)- Mullen
Kyle Kramer (10)- Sandhills Valley
Rylie Shirk (11)- Brady
Cooper Fay (11)- Cody-Kilgore
Boy’s Honorable Mention:
Quinten Myers (11)- Anselmo-Merna
Kyle Finney (11)- Mullen
Caleb Burnside (12)- Sandhills Valley
Kane Delatour (10)- Arthur County
Dillon Miller (12)- Brady
Cooper Layher (11)- Sandhills Valley
Andrew Furrow (12)- Sandhills/Thedford
Dakota Storer (12)- Arthur County
Wyatt Phillips (12)- Hyannis
Waylon McBride (11)- Twin Loup
Silas Cool (12)- South Loup
Girl’s First Team:
Dayle Haake (11)- Sandhills/Thedford
Ava Pandorf (12)- South Loup
Shaylyn Safranek (12)- Anselmo-Merna
Jaylen Dimmitt (11)- Sandhills Valley
Bryn Schwarz (11)- South Loup
Kathryn Folkers (12)- Twin Loup
Girl’s Second Team:
Tenley Rasmussen (12)- Sandhills/Thedford
Whitney Jennings (12)- Mullen
Elsie Ottun (12)- Twin Loup
Makenna Miller (10)- Anselmo-Merna
Jaedin Johns (11)- Arthur County
Taylor Ross (12)- South Loup
Girl’s Honorable Mentions:
Elise Golter (12)- Brady
Faith Ferguson (9)- Hyannis
Alexis Mauler (12)- Twin Loup
Abigale Nicholson (11)- Sandhills Valley
Jacei Spangler (12)- Arthur County
Karley Haake (10)- Sandhills/Thedford
Aubree Johnson (11)- Cody-Kilgore
Tierston Moore (9)- Mullen
Charlsie Teahon (11)- Sandhills/Thedford
