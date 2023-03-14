SPVA announces their Basketball All-Conference Teams
High School Basketball
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Platte Valley Association announces their Boy’s and Girl’s Basketball All-Conference Honors. Below are the names of the players who have received the honors.
Boy’s First Team:
Kade Anderson (12)- Chase County
Brecken Erickson (11)- North Platte St. Pat’s
Cooper Hill (11)- Hershey
Kyler Lusche (10)- Sophomore
Kolby Lussetto (11)- Bridgeport
Boy’s Second Team:
Zarek Branch (12)- North Platte St. Pat’s
Blake Garner (11)- Perkins County
Will Moats (12)- North Platte St. Pat’s
Gage Nein (9)- Bridgeport
Kellen Spearman (10)- Hershey
Honorable Mention:
Andrew Brosius (12)- North Platte St. Pat’s
Nolan Foster (11)- Perkins County
Jensen Olsen (11)- Chase County
Brandon Paxton (11)- Kimball
Sam Troshynski (11)- North Platte St. Pat’s
Jackson Wykert (10)- Perkins County
Girl’s First Team:
Tonja Heirigs (12)- North Platte St. Pat’s
Olivia Loomis-Goltl (11)- Bridgeport
Ruthie Loomis- Goltl (12)- Bridgeport
Bryn McNair (12)- Chase County
Kailee Potts (11)- Perkins County
Girl’s Second Team:
Alex Beveridge (10)- Hershey
Emma Hall (11)- Hershey
Brooklyn Mohrman (11)- Bridgeport
Ella Schluterbusch (9)- Bridgeport
Tahlia Steinbeck (12)- Hershey
Girl’s Honorable Mention:
Michalee Brownawell (12)- Hershey
Libby Cole (10)- Perkins County
Reese Fleck (10)- North Platte St. Pat’s
Carlie Homan (12)- Perkins County
Mackenzie Liakos (12)- Bridgeport
Landree McNair (10)- Chase County
Story Rasby (10)- Sutherland
Olivia Spady (10)- Chase County
