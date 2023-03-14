SPVA announces their Basketball All-Conference Teams

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Platte Valley Association announces their Boy’s and Girl’s Basketball All-Conference Honors. Below are the names of the players who have received the honors.

Boy’s First Team:

Kade Anderson (12)- Chase County

Brecken Erickson (11)- North Platte St. Pat’s

Cooper Hill (11)- Hershey

Kyler Lusche (10)- Sophomore

Kolby Lussetto (11)- Bridgeport

Boy’s Second Team:

Zarek Branch (12)- North Platte St. Pat’s

Blake Garner (11)- Perkins County

Will Moats (12)- North Platte St. Pat’s

Gage Nein (9)- Bridgeport

Kellen Spearman (10)- Hershey

Honorable Mention:

Andrew Brosius (12)- North Platte St. Pat’s

Nolan Foster (11)- Perkins County

Jensen Olsen (11)- Chase County

Brandon Paxton (11)- Kimball

Sam Troshynski (11)- North Platte St. Pat’s

Jackson Wykert (10)- Perkins County

Girl’s First Team:

Tonja Heirigs (12)- North Platte St. Pat’s

Olivia Loomis-Goltl (11)- Bridgeport

Ruthie Loomis- Goltl (12)- Bridgeport

Bryn McNair (12)- Chase County

Kailee Potts (11)- Perkins County

Girl’s Second Team:

Alex Beveridge (10)- Hershey

Emma Hall (11)- Hershey

Brooklyn Mohrman (11)- Bridgeport

Ella Schluterbusch (9)- Bridgeport

Tahlia Steinbeck (12)- Hershey

Girl’s Honorable Mention:

Michalee Brownawell (12)- Hershey

Libby Cole (10)- Perkins County

Reese Fleck (10)- North Platte St. Pat’s

Carlie Homan (12)- Perkins County

Mackenzie Liakos (12)- Bridgeport

Landree McNair (10)- Chase County

Story Rasby (10)- Sutherland

Olivia Spady (10)- Chase County

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.