SPVA announces their Basketball All-Conference Teams

High School Basketball
Girl's Basketball: Hershey vs. St. Pat's Highlights
Girl's Basketball: Hershey vs. St. Pat's Highlights(Lindsey Bonner)
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Platte Valley Association announces their Boy’s and Girl’s Basketball All-Conference Honors. Below are the names of the players who have received the honors.

Boy’s First Team:

Kade Anderson (12)- Chase County

Brecken Erickson (11)- North Platte St. Pat’s

Cooper Hill (11)- Hershey

Kyler Lusche (10)- Sophomore

Kolby Lussetto (11)- Bridgeport

Boy’s Second Team:

Zarek Branch (12)- North Platte St. Pat’s

Blake Garner (11)- Perkins County

Will Moats (12)- North Platte St. Pat’s

Gage Nein (9)- Bridgeport

Kellen Spearman (10)- Hershey

Honorable Mention:

Andrew Brosius (12)- North Platte St. Pat’s

Nolan Foster (11)- Perkins County

Jensen Olsen (11)- Chase County

Brandon Paxton (11)- Kimball

Sam Troshynski (11)- North Platte St. Pat’s

Jackson Wykert (10)- Perkins County

Girl’s First Team:

Tonja Heirigs (12)- North Platte St. Pat’s

Olivia Loomis-Goltl (11)- Bridgeport

Ruthie Loomis- Goltl (12)- Bridgeport

Bryn McNair (12)- Chase County

Kailee Potts (11)- Perkins County

Girl’s Second Team:

Alex Beveridge (10)- Hershey

Emma Hall (11)- Hershey

Brooklyn Mohrman (11)- Bridgeport

Ella Schluterbusch (9)- Bridgeport

Tahlia Steinbeck (12)- Hershey

Girl’s Honorable Mention:

Michalee Brownawell (12)- Hershey

Libby Cole (10)- Perkins County

Reese Fleck (10)- North Platte St. Pat’s

Carlie Homan (12)- Perkins County

Mackenzie Liakos (12)- Bridgeport

Landree McNair (10)- Chase County

Story Rasby (10)- Sutherland

Olivia Spady (10)- Chase County

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Grant
Inmate who escaped McCook facility back in custody
The funeral for Bob and Loveda Proctor is Friday in Aurora.
Funeral for Aurora couple scheduled Friday
Luke Lefever
Luke Lefever makes appearance in Lincoln County Court
Students from Pleasant Grove High School's LGBTQ group danced to a routine in drag on Friday.
Parents outraged by ‘mandatory’ school assembly that included student drag performance
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk

Latest News

The Huskers will begin their latest postseason run at home, playing host to Missouri State at 6...
Nebraska hosts Missouri State in round one of WNIT
Former Husker offensive lineman Nick Gates performs drills in 2017 Fall Camp.
Former Huskers on the move during NFL free agency
Brady vs. Sutherland Boy's Basketball
The MNAC Conference announces their All-Conference Teams
The Nebraska softball team finished the weekend with a 7-2 win over Missouri State (9-12) on...
Huskers finish weekend with 7-2 win over Bears