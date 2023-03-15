‘Mary Poppins’ makes its way to North Platte High

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The popular Disney movie ‘Mary Poppins’ is making its way to the North Platte High Performing Arts Center for four different days. The theater program at the high school will be putting on the show from Thursday to Saturday at 7p.m. and Sunday at 2p.m.

“The kids that come are going to have the best time ever; it’s just an incredible thing; it’s got a great story, and it’s one of those delightfully exhausting types of shows. You’re going to feel like the world is a better place because of this show,” Leah Purdy, the show’s director, said.

You can visit this website to purchase tickets: $12 for adults and $8 for students.

