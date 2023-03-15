Matt Kaminski steps down as the North Platte High School Boy’s Head Basketball Coach

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Monday Evening, Matt Kaminski announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down as the Head Coach of the North Platte Boy’s Basketball Team.

Kaminski posts this statement on Twitter,

“I’ve recently made the decision to step down as Head Boys Basketball Coach at NPHS. It is the right time for a change in responsibility for me personally. Aside from family, my life has been basketball & I’m so grateful for the opportunities, experiences, & relationships this game has given me. A genuine & heartfelt THANK YOU to all former players & coaches I’ve competed with & against the last 12 years. It’s all been so rewarding & meaningful to me.

Go Dawgs!”

Kaminski is also the Head Coach of the Boy’s and Girl’s Golf Teams.

According to Tina Smith with North Platte Public Schools, Kaminski will be moving from the Counseling Department at North Platte High School to the Counseling Department at Madison Middle School.

Kaminski will continue to coach both Boy’s and Girl’s Golf.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.