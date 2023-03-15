Matt Kaminski steps down as the North Platte High School Boy’s Head Basketball Coach

North Platte High School
News 2 at Six
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Monday Evening, Matt Kaminski announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down as the Head Coach of the North Platte Boy’s Basketball Team.

Kaminski posts this statement on Twitter,

“I’ve recently made the decision to step down as Head Boys Basketball Coach at NPHS. It is the right time for a change in responsibility for me personally. Aside from family, my life has been basketball & I’m so grateful for the opportunities, experiences, & relationships this game has given me. A genuine & heartfelt THANK YOU to all former players & coaches I’ve competed with & against the last 12 years. It’s all been so rewarding & meaningful to me.

Go Dawgs!”

Kaminski is also the Head Coach of the Boy’s and Girl’s Golf Teams.

According to Tina Smith with North Platte Public Schools, Kaminski will be moving from the Counseling Department at North Platte High School to the Counseling Department at Madison Middle School.

Kaminski will continue to coach both Boy’s and Girl’s Golf.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Lefever
Luke Lefever makes appearance in Lincoln County Court
Hundreds cited during state basketball weekends
Dozens of drivers arrested and hundreds cited during State Basketball weekends
Broken Bow Wells Brothers Wrestling Feature
Broken Bow Brothers continue winning tradition with a pair of State Titles
Ronald Grant
Inmate who escaped McCook facility back in custody
Girl's Basketball: Hershey vs. St. Pat's Highlights
SPVA announces their Basketball All-Conference Teams

Latest News

MATT KAMINSKI STEPS DOWN AS NPHS HEAD BASKETBALL COACH
Matt Kaminski steps down as North Platte Head Boy's Basketball Coach
MCF hosts event at the D&N center
MFC Presents: St. Paddy’s Beatdown
Broken Bow Wells Brothers Wrestling Feature
Broken Bow Brothers continue winning tradition with a pair of State Titles
Broken Bow Wells Brother's Wrestling Feature
Broken Bow Wells Brother's Wrestling Feature