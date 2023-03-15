MFC Presents: St. Paddy’s Beatdown

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday, March 9, the MFC will be bringing MMA-style fighting back to North Platte. The name of the event is St. Patrick’s Beatdown and will be hosted at the D&N Event Center. The event will have 13 fights on the card, including fighters from all over the Midwest. Out of the 13 fights, there will be some local fighters that are ready to put North Platte on the map.

“I’m super excited to fight in MCF again; it’s been three years since I thought things did not go my way last time, but I have evolved as a fighter and as a person, and I’m ready to go,” Jareb Huerta, a North Platte MFC fighter, said.

Huerta isn’t the only fighter from North Platte; Adam Lee will be in the amateur feature fight right before the main event. “North Platte and MCF in general has always had the most energetic crowd in North Platte, bigger than what Omaha and Lincoln will get other times, so it’ll be fun to get the energy from the North Platte crowd like I’ve been in a lot of corners in the years but I haven’t fought here so I’m excited,” Lee said.

Doors open up at 4:30, and the first fight is at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale for both in-person and PPV, and you can purchase them on their website to get more information on the fighters that will be fighting.

