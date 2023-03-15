Nebraska State Senators designate priority bills

Nebraska Legislature
Nebraska Legislature(Associated Press)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 15, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska State Senators designated their priority bills Tuesday in the 108th 1st Nebraska Legislative Session.

Western Nebraska Senator Tom Brewer has prioritized LB77 which would provide for the carrying of concealed handguns without a permit while changing provisions relating to concealed weapons and prohibiting certain regulations of weapons by cities, villages, and counties.

Fellow Western Nebraska Senator Steve Erdman has once again prioritized the Nebraska Epic Option Consumption Tax Act, LB79. District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson prioritized LB644 which was originally introduced by Omaha Senator Mike McDonnell.

Senator Joni Albrecht has selected LB626, the Nebraska Heartbeat Act as her priority. Senator Myron Dorn has selected LB562 as his priority and if adopted, the measure would adopt the E-15 Access Standard Act. Senator Lou Ann Linehan has prioritized the Opportunity Scholarships Act LB753.

Each Nebraska state senator is allowed to designate a bill as their priority, while committees allocate two bills for priority designation and the Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature is allowed to designate 25 priority bills. Speaker Arch announced on the legislative floor Wednesday morning the bills that he would prioritize. They include Legislative Bills; 78,138,206,220,276,286,296,298,308,314,345,387,388,426,462,465,580,585,630,647,664,671,757, and LB799.

A complete list of bills that have received a priority designation can be found here.

