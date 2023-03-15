Police search for missing Kearney man after he failed to show up to work

KEARNEY, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Kearney man after he did not show up to work one day.

On March 4, Family members of 56-year-old Patrick Weber filed a missing person report with the Council Bluffs Police Department when Weber failed to return to Kearney and attend work.

Officers said Weber traveled to Council Bluffs, IA on Feb. 27 and checked into a hotel near Interstate 80 and the South Expressway. He was last seen in Council Bluffs.

Weber’s vehicle, a blue Buick LeSabre with NE Plate 9E7999, was last seen, parked and unoccupied, on March 6 in the 8200 Block of South 48th Street in Bellevue.

Anyone with information on Weber’s whereabouts or his vehicle is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4728.

Patrick Weber's car (Council Bluffs Police Department)

