Sandhill Cranes return to Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From Mid-February until Mid-April approximately one million Sandhill Cranes will spend time in the Platte River Valley on their way north to Canada and Siberia.

While Nebraska’s Tri-Cities have their fair share of quality crane viewing opportunities, Lincoln County is no stranger to the majestic bird. “If you’ve lived around North Platte and Lincoln County all your life, you’ve known that we have the Sandhills Cranes. We started seven years ago to promote that we had them. That just gradually grew when we partnered with Dusty Trails, Dusty Barner was able to start doing guided tours,” Visit North Platte Executive Director Lisa Burke said.

Dusty Trail’s began offering their daily Sandhill Crane tours Tuesday and will continue through April 3rd. “He has worked with some landowners to do crane viewing in the morning and the evening as they roost and leave their roost. To see the cranes do their dances in the fields while they are eating is not something that they can see in Kearney or Grand Island,” Burke said.

