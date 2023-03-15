The Tale of Two Seasons: Above average conditions Wednesday with snowfall potential Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Looks like mother nature is about to take us for a ride with warm and partly cloudy skies Wednesday to accumulating snowfall Thursday.

During the day Wednesday, a southerly flow will continue to filter into the area, due to an area of high pressure system centered in the Southeast United States. This is going to bring that warm Gulf Of Mexico air, and this will promote above average conditions with off and on clouds during the day Wednesday. Highs will climb into the 60s and even near 70 degrees in some spots across the area. Wind speeds will generally be in the breezy category, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph.

Dry and warmer than normal temperatures for Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the overnight hours into Thursday, a storm system will moving through the area and this system will cause a change in more ways than one. First, this system will drop temperatures from the warm 60s and 70s Wednesday, to below average 30s Thursday. Secondly, this system will provide some precipitation chances, starting out as rain, then changing into snow. Finally, this storm will bring windy conditions with speeds around 20 to 40 mph, with gusts around 50 mph. With regarding to the snowfall, amounts will be 1 to 3 inches along and east of Highway 83, 1 inch or less west of Highway 83 and into the Panhandle, and over 3 inches in far Northeast Greater Nebraska. For places that will see the greater snowfall, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for these areas until 6 p.m. CDT Thursday. Blowing snow and travel concerns will also be a concern for this system as well, so caution advised.

Snowfall potential for our Thursday across the area (Andre Brooks)

A rebound in temperatures this weekend, along with improving skies with highs in the upper 30s and 40s with a new high pressure system moving into the area, providing sinking motion in the atmosphere.

