Union Pacific train derails in Cheyenne railyard

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thirteen train cars carrying automobiles derailed Tuesday at Union Pacific’s Railyard near Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) was notified about the incident at 4:51 p.m. and arrived on the scene by 4:56 p.m.. When rescuers arrived at the 1900 block of West Lincolnway, they found some of the train cars had partially or fully come off the tracks, according to Wyoming News Now.

Although the fire wasn’t present, CFR took action to secure the scene and evaluate the level of impact. All train traffic was temporarily suspended while CFR made contact with UP’s personnel.

Fire officials verified there were no hazardous materials involved. However, a powerline was impacted in the railyard. Staff requested Black Hills Energy’s assistance to mitigate the issue. The scene of the incident was cleared by 6:31 p.m., with an estimate of damages to Union Pacific unknown. The cause of the derailment has been undetermined and is currently under investigation.

