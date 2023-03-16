Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Texas boy

Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law...
Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law enforcement as the suspect.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler.

Jordan Sangbong, 2, was allegedly abducted in Royse City, Texas.

The suspect in the abduction was identified by Texas DPS as 38-year-old Daddy Sangbong. The 5′10″ man was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Royse City Police Department at 972-204-7002 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
Broken Bow Wells Brothers Wrestling Feature
Broken Bow Brothers continue winning tradition with a pair of State Titles
Luke Lefever
Luke Lefever makes appearance in Lincoln County Court
NORTH PLATTE VS. LINCOLN NORTHEAST BOY'S BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Matt Kaminski steps down as the North Platte High School Boy’s Head Basketball Coach
Nebraska Legislature
Nebraska State Senators designate priority bills

Latest News

KNOP Weather Headlines 3-16-2023
Cool through start of weekend, but more sunshine
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died
FILE - A guard checks vehicles entering the main gate at San Quentin State Prison on April 12,...
California to overhaul San Quentin prison, emphasizing rehab
Court documents show Webb pleaded guilty to charges that could send her to prison for up to 10...
Nonprofit head pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud
Mississippi authorities are continuing their search for a missing woman, Ebony Owens, while her...
Sheriff: Husband charged with murder of missing wife; search for body continues