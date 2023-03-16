Expanding Your Horizons Conference at MPCC

Middle school girls getting a chance to pet an alligator
Middle school girls getting a chance to pet an alligator(kelsley wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Expanding Your Horizons in Math and Science Conference took place at the Mid Plains Community College.

In years past, career paths in science- and math-related fields have not always been readily accessible to women and minorities. This event is to help middle school girls explore different career options in science, mathematics, and non-traditional fields. The conference also lets these young ladies meet women who are involved in these challenging yet rewarding careers.

342 middle school girls attended the conference, representing 17 schools in the area. The students that attended had the choice of going to the different workshops that were available, such as: aviation, banking, chiropractic, computer coding, funeral directing and embalming, horticulture, entomology, law enforcement, and drone flying, and more. The sessions were led by volunteers from 32 different businesses, and most of the presenters were women.

Chrissy Barnhart, who is a vet tech at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, said, “Teaching young minds has been amazing watching them develop a love for animals -- I haven’t been there before -- or passion that I need to help language direction he wanted to go with, and being here with these guys, it’s pretty incredible because in opening up their minds to the whole thing that they may have never even known existed before like I was always going to snakes when I loved them; I may be a herpetologist one day, so it’s really great.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken Bow Wells Brothers Wrestling Feature
Broken Bow Brothers continue winning tradition with a pair of State Titles
Luke Lefever
Luke Lefever makes appearance in Lincoln County Court
Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
NORTH PLATTE VS. LINCOLN NORTHEAST BOY'S BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Matt Kaminski steps down as the North Platte High School Boy’s Head Basketball Coach
Nebraska Legislature
Nebraska State Senators designate priority bills

Latest News

On Thursday, the Nebraska Farm Bureau (NFB) released their annual Agriculture and International...
Nebraska Farm Bureau releases annual Agriculture and International Trade Report
KNOP Weather Headlines 3-16-2023
Cool through start of weekend, but more sunshine
Sandhill Cranes will spend time in the Platte River Valley on their way north to Canada and...
Sandhill Cranes return to Nebraska
Thirteen train cars carrying automobiles derailed Tuesday at Union Pacific’s Railyard near...
Union Pacific train derails in Cheyenne railyard