Remaining cloudy ‚cold, and windy Thursday; A Lucky and sunny St. Patrick’s Day

By Andre Brooks
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- The atmosphere has turned cold, cloudy and windy for Thursday with some snow chances ending by noon. A rainbow will ensue as we head into our St. Patrick’s Day.

A strong pressure gradient between a high pressure system to our north and west and low pressure to our south is causing strong winds of 20 to 40 mph during the day Thursday. These winds are out of the north and this will cause the temperatures to be cold during the day, 20 degrees colder in particular and 30 to 40 degrees cooler than Wednesday, with highs in the 30s. Sky-wise, snow showers will come to an end during the late morning hours and be replaced with mainly cloudy conditions. Overnight Thursday, temperatures will drop into the 10s and 20s with clearing skies as our high pressure system takes control and the winds will calm down as well.

A light and a pot of gold will be at the end of the rainbow during St. Patrick’s Day, with slightly warmer temperatures, which will be in the low to mid 40s, calmer winds and also plentiful sunshine. An overall warming trend will commence during the weekend, with highs approaching the mid to upper 40s by Sunday, after a slight decline Saturday, with values in the mid to upper 30s. Dry conditions will continue as we head into the weekend as well for those St. Patrick’s Day Weekend festivities.

