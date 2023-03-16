Season Preview: North Platte Girl’s Soccer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Lady Bulldogs Soccer Team is set to hit the ground running in the 2022-23 season.

Last season the Lady Dawgs ended the season with an 11-5 overall record and a trip to the playoffs. And while the Lady Dawgs did graduate several seniors last year, they do bring up a new group of four seniors who are ready to take the reigns.

“We’ve got four really soccer-loving, hardworking, aggressive, and team-oriented girls stepping back as the four seniors this year. I’m pretty excited to build off of that. A lot of returning players, the positions, girls have been out here before with varsity experience, you know we’ve got a few younger girls stepping up in the game but those girls seem to be joining in. Like I said, everyone is mixing really well together, everyone is challenging each other, and holding each other accountable, so I’ve got great expectations for this season with this group of girls,” says Head Coach Sarah Kaminski.

One of those in that core group of 2023 Seniors is Defensive Mid Lauren Horne who is excited about the positive culture of this year’s team.

“We have a really good group of girls and everyone gets along really well. I think we all just think we have such a good bond and I just love that about us,” says Horne.

The Lady Dawgs will kick off their season on Saturday, March 18th at Bellevue West with a Tournament. Senior Emily Hansen is excited to compete with some top Class A talent to begin the season. Hansen also hopes that these challenging games in their schedule will prepare the Lady Dawgs to make it back to the State Tournament.

“That’s going to be one of our biggest games. So just being able to compete with the top teams in the state and get back to the State Tournament is our goal,” says Hansen.

