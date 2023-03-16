U.S. Honor Flag arrives in central Nebraska to honor Aurora couple

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The U.S. Honor Flag arrived in Aurora Wednesday night to honor Bob and Loveda Proctor, ahead of their funeral services.

The Proctor’s were married for nearly 70 years and Bob was a U.S. Navy veteran who fought in the Vietnam War. They were found dead on a county road northeast of Kearney on Saturday two months after they went missing.

The funeral for the Proctor’s is scheduled for Friday at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m..

The U.S. Honor Flag is an American flag that began at Ground Zero after the terrorist attacks of 9/11 and focuses on honoring heroes killed in the line of duty, from law enforcement to military servicemen and women.

The Honor Flag is based in North Platte and has traveled all over the world and even to outer space. The flag has also been featured at the Super Bowl and World Series games, schools and universities - just some of its trips over the last twenty years.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.