Airbnb to offer stay at pub featured in ‘Ted Lasso’

Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host of the Airbnb listing.
Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host of the Airbnb listing.(Airbnb/Henry Woide)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Ted Lasso” fans can now spend the night at AFC Richmond’s favorite pub.

The Crown and Anchor is going on Airbnb for three nights in October to celebrate season three that just dropped on Apple TV+.

Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host.

You and up to three of your mates can have a pint, play darts and even try some of Ted’s famous biscuits with tea, or as Ted calls it “garbage water.”

The listing goes live on Airbnb on March 21 and will be available for stays Oct. 23-25 for about $136 a night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
Quin Conner leaves Maxwell to become Activities Director at Laurel Concord Coleridge
Maxwell Activities Director & Boy’s Basketball Coach will leave the school after 3 years
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
The U.S. Honor Flag arrived in central Nebraska Wednesday to honor Aurora couple ahead of their...
U.S. Honor Flag arrives in central Nebraska to honor Aurora couple
NORTH PLATTE VS. LINCOLN NORTHEAST BOY'S BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Matt Kaminski steps down as the North Platte High School Boy’s Head Basketball Coach

Latest News

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an...
China’s Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Meeting in the White House Oval Office, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar...
Biden welcomes Irish Prime Minister on St. Patrick’s Day
The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russia President Vladimir Putin....
ICC president on Putin arrest warrant
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about health care and prescription drug costs at the...
Biden calls for tougher penalties for failed bank execs