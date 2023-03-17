BMX track set to open in spring of 2024

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte is continuing to make the city more recreationally friendly with the addition of the 308 BMX. 308 BMX is on to phase two as they got the unanimous decision to build their own racetrack that will be USABMX-certified in town. They have roughly 6 acres of land to build the track, bleachers, and adequate parking, among other things, and they have plans to make the pump track about 40,000 square feet.

The founder of 308 BMX, Brandon McCook, said, “Getting kids out here is going to be beneficial because it will get them off of those electronic devices and get them back into something healthy and active, and it will also give them a group activity even though it is a solo sport and you’re not necessarily competing as a team. It will still get them out there and they can make new friends and new friendships.”

With the city of North Platte looking to grow its population with Sustainable Beef, the Railpark, and renovations to the Rec Center, the BMX track fits right in with the city’s plan to help build North Platte’s population again.

