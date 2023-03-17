BMX track set to open in spring of 2024

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte is continuing to make the city more recreationally friendly with the addition of the 308 BMX. 308 BMX is on to phase two as they got the unanimous decision to build their own racetrack that will be USABMX-certified in town. They have roughly 6 acres of land to build the track, bleachers, and adequate parking, among other things, and they have plans to make the pump track about 40,000 square feet.

The founder of 308 BMX, Brandon McCook, said, “Getting kids out here is going to be beneficial because it will get them off of those electronic devices and get them back into something healthy and active, and it will also give them a group activity even though it is a solo sport and you’re not necessarily competing as a team. It will still get them out there and they can make new friends and new friendships.”

With the city of North Platte looking to grow its population with Sustainable Beef, the Railpark, and renovations to the Rec Center, the BMX track fits right in with the city’s plan to help build North Platte’s population again.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
Quin Conner leaves Maxwell to become Activities Director at Laurel Concord Coleridge
Maxwell Activities Director & Boy’s Basketball Coach will leave the school after 3 years
The U.S. Honor Flag arrived in central Nebraska Wednesday to honor Aurora couple ahead of their...
U.S. Honor Flag arrives in central Nebraska to honor Aurora couple
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
NORTH PLATTE VS. LINCOLN NORTHEAST BOY'S BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Matt Kaminski steps down as the North Platte High School Boy’s Head Basketball Coach

Latest News

The Catholic High School in North Platte celebrated the holiday of their namesake on Friday.
North Platte Catholic Schools celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day
Dawson County Planning Commission member listen to the County Commissioners at Tuesdays meeting...
Dawson County officials meet over wind energy regulations
Dawson County Wind Energy
Dawson County Wind Energy
Saint Patrick's Day at Saint Pat's
Saint Patrick's day at Saint Pat's