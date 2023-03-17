Dawson County officials meet over wind energy regulations

By Jon Allen
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Dawson County held a joint meeting between the County Commissioners and the Planning Commission on Tuesday to discuss the baselines for new wind energy zoning regulations to be put in place.

The goal of the meeting was to put both groups in the same mindset when drafting the regulations to speed up the process. The majority of the discussion centered around setbacks of wind turbine placement, as well as road repair and decommission of the turbines. The commissioners based their guidelines mostly off of the regulations that other counties in the area have put in place.

”I propose at least a five mile setback,” Rod Reynolds, District 5 Commissioner said. “Wheeler County used a five mile setback and today Buffalo County approved three miles to the closest non applicant land owner.”

The next meeting for the Planning Commission is scheduled for March 30 at the Annex building in Lexington. Public comment is expected to be allowed at the meeting.

