Maxwell Activities Director & Boy’s Basketball Coach will leave the school after 3 years

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maxwell Activities Director, Head Boy’s Basketball Coach, Assistant Track Coach, and Social Studies Teacher, Quin Conner, announced on Twitter Tuesday Night that he would be stepping down from his roles at Maxwell after accepting the Activities Director Position at Laurel Concord Coleridge.

Conner’s Tweet Stated,

“Where do I even start. The last three years at Maxwell have been beyond amazing for myself personally, as well as professionally. Being able to be a head coach has always been a dream of mine, and I couldn’t have asked for a better group of guys to coach, community, and school to be a part of. I have so many people to thank that have been huge supporters over the last few years, and words simply do not measure my appreciation. I am a firm believer in leaving a place better than you found it, and I hope that is the lasting impression that I have left. Maxwell will always have a near and dear spot in my heart, and I hope to see as many of you as possible over the next couple months. As one chapter closes, another one begins. I am excited to announce that I have accepted a position at Laurel Concord Coleridge as the Activities Director. Can’t thank my wonderful wife enough for being my biggest supporter over the past few months with making this decision,” says Conner.

Conner’s wife Allie served alongside him as a Track and Field Coach.

Superintendent of Maxwell Public Schools, Danny McMurtry, gave this statement regarding Quin and Allie Conner,

“First and foremost, we are extremely excited for the opportunity that both Quin and Allie have been presented with. Quin was given the opportunity to be a full-time athletic director as well as maintain his basketball coaching duties; both roles in which he excelled for Maxwell Public Schools. This also allows them to be closer to both of their families which we understand is extremely important. We wish both Quin and Allie the best of luck in their next endeavor. Maxwell Public Schools was blessed to have them and will be forever grateful for their contributions,” says McMurtry.

