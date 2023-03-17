North Platte Catholic Schools celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day

Saint Patrick's Day at Saint Pat's
By Jon Allen
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte Catholic School celebrated Saint Patrick’s Day on Friday with Irish Stew for lunch as well as green colored foods.

The middle and high school named after Saint Patrick also allowed for a relaxed dress code calling Friday a spirit day. The school received permission to serve Irish stew for lunch despite being a Friday during Lent, a day which normally requires Catholics to go without meat, due to being named after the Saint.

”He was a Roman-English young man, and he was captured and enslaved in Ireland,” Principal Matt Irish said. “So he herded sheep over in Ireland, and eventually developed a strong relationship with Jesus Christ because of that, and then became the Bishop of Ireland, and is the Patron Saint of Ireland now.”

