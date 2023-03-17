Oldest animal at zoo, Mr. Pickles, becomes first-time father at 90 years old

Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise and the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, is a father for...
Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise and the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, is a father for the first time.(Houston Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - The oldest animal at the Houston Zoo is a first-time father.

Officials with the zoo said Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise, has become a proud dad for the first time after three radiated eggs recently hatched.

According to the zoo, Mr. Pickles has been at the zoo for 36 years with his companion, Mrs. Pickles, since 1996.

The new tortoise babies are named Dill, Gherkin and Jalapeno. They will remain behind the scenes until big enough to join their parents.

Zookeepers said the new hatchlings came as a surprise with them spotting Mrs. Pickles laying the eggs during closing time.

According to the zoo staff, they had to move the eggs to a safe spot because the soil isn’t hospitable for Madagascar native tortoises and the eggs were unlikely to hatch on their own.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
Quin Conner leaves Maxwell to become Activities Director at Laurel Concord Coleridge
Maxwell Activities Director & Boy’s Basketball Coach will leave the school after 3 years
The U.S. Honor Flag arrived in central Nebraska Wednesday to honor Aurora couple ahead of their...
U.S. Honor Flag arrives in central Nebraska to honor Aurora couple
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
NORTH PLATTE VS. LINCOLN NORTHEAST BOY'S BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Matt Kaminski steps down as the North Platte High School Boy’s Head Basketball Coach

Latest News

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
KNOP Weather Story 3-17-2023
Cool through start of weekend, but more sunshine
National Guardsman critically injured, hit by suspected drunk driver in North Las Vegas
National Guardsman critically injured after hit by suspected drunk driver
Supreme Court to Hear Case on Navajo Nation Water Rights
Supreme Court to Hear Case on Navajo Nation Water Rights