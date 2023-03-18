Friday Night Sports Hero: Michalee Brownawell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Michalee Brownawell is a senior on the Hershey track and field team, in her four years on the team she has grown into a record thrower.

”I give everything to Coach Siegal,” said Brownawell, “he’s made me the thrower that I am, I started out as 84, that was my first ever mark, and now I am at 133, I didn’t think I was going to go out for track, and so just having him and having the ability to learn and succeed from his teachings, and Hershey as a whole, they have helped me improve, and rooted me on when I have needed it.”

Brownawell says that the coaching has allowed her to help out other throwers.

”We have different learning abilities than he does,” said Brownawell, “and like coaching and we can say different things, we try to do different input that way and just making sure they can learn from us as well”

Next yea,r Brownawell will be attending UNK, but that wasn’t always her plan, until one day.

”The coach at UNK, Toby, called me one day,” said Brownawell, “he was like ‘I really want you to come do a visit,’ I was looking at his throwers, and saw them improve.”

As for this year Brownawell hopes to improve on her already school record marks in the discus, as well as her shot put marks.

”I’m hoping for another medal at state,” said Brownawell and hopefully a medal in shot put too, that is one of my goals that I have had for a long time, so just doing well and hitting my marks again this year, and improving from there.”

