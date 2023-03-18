Huskers finish record beach season

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - The Nebraska beach volleyball team finished off its season with two sweeps on Saturday to finish with a 15-5 final record, the most wins in program history. The Huskers beat Irvine Valley College and Hope International University on Saturday in Irvine, Calif., both by 5-0 scores.

Nebraska’s beach volleyball program was founded in 2013, and the previous record for wins in a season was 12 in 2019. Ten of the Huskers’ 15 wins were sweeps.

On Saturday, Bekka Allick/Lexi Rodriguez and Ally Batenhorst/Bergen Reilly won all four sets they played. NU’s top pair, Allick and Rodriguez, won 21-7, 21-12 and 21-12, 21-5. Batenhorst and Reilly, playing at No. 3, won 21-16, 21-13 and 21-15, 21-13.

Merritt Beason and Harper Murray swept their Irvine Valley opponents, 21-13, 28-26, and battled to a three-set win against Hope International, 19-21, 21-9, 15-7. Laney Choboy and Lindsay Krause had a similar result, sweeping IVC 21-12, 21-6 and coming back to beat HIU, 15-21, 21-17, 15-13.

Andi Jackson was part of two winning teams, one with Maisie Boesiger in a 21-15, 20-22, 17-15 win against Irvine Valley, and with Hayden Kubik against Hope International, 21-8, 21-8.

Nebraska 5, Irvine Valley College 0

1. Bekka Allick/Lexi Rodriguez (NEB) def. Barett Nolan/Sydney Dews (IVC) 21-7, 21-12

2. Merritt Beason/Harper Murray (NEB) def. Angie Griego/Gabi Brown (IVC) 21-13, 28-26

3. Ally Batenhorst/Bergen Reilly (NEB) def. Mia Bertolone/Kayla Torres (IVC) 21-16, 21-13

4. Laney Choboy/Lindsay Krause (NEB) def. Tessa Marocco/Emily Hon (IVC) 21-12, 21-6

5. Maisie Boesiger/Andi Jackson (NEB) def. Kendall Fraser/Alessandra Nitoglia (IVC) 21-15, 20-22, 17-15

Nebraska 5, Hope International University 0

1. Bekka Allick/Lexi Rodriguez (NEB) def. Candice Palmer/Taylor Erickson (HIU) 21-12, 21-5

2. Merritt Beason/Harper Murray (NEB) def. Rachel Street/Rachel Miller (HIU) 19-21, 21-9, 15-7

3. Ally Batenhorst/Bergen Reilly (NEB) def. Cassi Koffroth/Stephanie Perez (HIU) 21-15, 21-13

4. Laney Choboy/Lindsay Krause (NEB) def. Natalie Hadder/Mara Sanchez (HIU) 15-21, 21-17, 15-13

5. Hayden Kubik/Andi Jackson (NEB) def. Ariel Garcia/Mariana Turner (HIU) 21-8, 21-8

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.