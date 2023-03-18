‘Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis

Actor Sam Neill talked about his cancer treatment in a recent interview.
Actor Sam Neill talked about his cancer treatment in a recent interview.(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Jurassic Park” actor Sam Neill says he battled cancer in the last year but is now cancer-free.

In an interview with The Guardian, Neill says he was diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer, also known as angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

He was treated with chemotherapy and says he’ll continue to be on medication the rest of his life. But the cancer is in remission.

Neill said the past year included some “dark moments,” but it made him more grateful for every day.

He’s back at work on a Peacock show called “Apples Never Fall,” and his published memoir titled “Did I Ever Tell You This?” goes on sale Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quin Conner leaves Maxwell to become Activities Director at Laurel Concord Coleridge
Maxwell Activities Director & Boy’s Basketball Coach will leave the school after 3 years
The Department of Motor Vehicles temporarily closed its offices in six counties.
Worker shortage forces temporary closure of rural DMV offices
The U.S. Honor Flag arrived in central Nebraska Wednesday to honor Aurora couple ahead of their...
U.S. Honor Flag arrives in central Nebraska to honor Aurora couple
UNK Class D Indoor Invite Highlights
UNK hosts Class D Indoor Track Invite
NORTH PLATTE VS. LINCOLN NORTHEAST BOY'S BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Matt Kaminski steps down as the North Platte High School Boy’s Head Basketball Coach

Latest News

The ICC prosecutor thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin could still face a war crimes trial.
International Criminal Court prosecutor: Putin could stand trial for crimes
Born Rodolfo Olivares in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, Fito Olivares started playing...
Tejano musician Fito Olivares dies in Houston at 75
Khalil Amarion Pugh, 18, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide,...
Police: Driver ‘intentionally crashed’ into Georgia Walmart, killing a man
A damaged restaurant is seen after Russian shelling hit in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Saturday,...
Russian attacks on Ukraine continue in wake of Putin arrest warrant