North Platte celebrates St. Patrick’s day with parade

North Platte Celebrates St Patricks Day
North Platte Celebrates St Patricks Day(kelsley wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The St. Patrick’s Day parade had many people from Lincoln County attend Friday’s activities.

There were roughly 30 entries that participated in the parade. Everybody from businesses, the sheriff’s department, non-profits, and the St. Pats state runner-up basketball team participated and handed out candy to all of the spectators who enjoyed the parade.

“Even though it’s cold and a little windy out, the community shows up and shows businesses and business owners that everybody that is involved all the time is great,” event organizer Jacob Childers said “We love having that, we love seeing that, and I think that’s what everything is about in a small town like North Platte; showing up and being a part of the community.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
Quin Conner leaves Maxwell to become Activities Director at Laurel Concord Coleridge
Maxwell Activities Director & Boy’s Basketball Coach will leave the school after 3 years
The U.S. Honor Flag arrived in central Nebraska Wednesday to honor Aurora couple ahead of their...
U.S. Honor Flag arrives in central Nebraska to honor Aurora couple
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
NORTH PLATTE VS. LINCOLN NORTHEAST BOY'S BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Matt Kaminski steps down as the North Platte High School Boy’s Head Basketball Coach

Latest News

Sandhill Crane Viewing in Lincoln County
Sandhill Crane Viewing
The Catholic High School in North Platte celebrated the holiday of their namesake on Friday.
North Platte Catholic Schools celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day
308 BMX set to open 2024
BMX track set to open in spring of 2024
Dawson County Planning Commission member listen to the County Commissioners at Tuesdays meeting...
Dawson County officials meet over wind energy regulations