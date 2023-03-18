North Platte celebrates St. Patrick’s day with parade

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The St. Patrick’s Day parade had many people from Lincoln County attend Friday’s activities.

There were roughly 30 entries that participated in the parade. Everybody from businesses, the sheriff’s department, non-profits, and the St. Pats state runner-up basketball team participated and handed out candy to all of the spectators who enjoyed the parade.

“Even though it’s cold and a little windy out, the community shows up and shows businesses and business owners that everybody that is involved all the time is great,” event organizer Jacob Childers said “We love having that, we love seeing that, and I think that’s what everything is about in a small town like North Platte; showing up and being a part of the community.”

