Season Preview: Hershey Track and Field

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey High School Boy’s and Girl’s Track and Field Teams are ready to get the 2022-23 season underway.

The Girl’s will have three State Qualifiers from last season returning this year, those being Michalee Brownawell, Ellie Schmidt, and Kinley Folchert.

Last season Brownawell qualified in both shotput and discus, Schmidt qualified in the long jump, and Folchert in the two-mile. Head Coach of the girl’s team, Kelly Murdock is confident that the Lady Panthers will be able to send even more athletes to State at the end of the season.

“We’re really excited for our girls this year. We have about the same as last year, but they’re really hard workers. They’ve been putting in a lot of time in practice and have high expectations for themselves, which pays off when our meets start. So we’re really excited for that,” says Murdock.

Murdock also mentions that there are some talented underclassmen that she believes will add great value to this year’s team.

“Kenna Bringewatt, last year in Junior High she ran a really good 400 for us, but we’ll see when she’s competing against Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors what that looks like,” explains Murdock.

As for the boy’s team, they return two State Qualifiers from last season, those returners are Chase Moorhead and Cruz Brooks.

Last season at the State Meet, Moorhead ran in the 400 and Brooks threw shot put and discus.

Head Coach of the boy’s Team, Samantha Kennedy, is excited about all the talent this year’s team brings back as well as some newcomers that they have added.

“We have KT Thompson out this year, he didn’t come out last year so we’re excited about that, Alex Brown we’re excited about him too, and Ethan Elliott should be good. Honestly, all of our boys have improved a lot so we have chances everywhere,” says Kennedy.

