Strong earthquake shakes coast of Ecuador, no word on damage

A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or...
A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or injuries.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 in the country’s coastal Guayas region. It was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s second-largest city.

Videos shared on social media show people gathering on the streets of Guayaquil and nearby communities.

The earthquake was also felt in northern Peru.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quin Conner leaves Maxwell to become Activities Director at Laurel Concord Coleridge
Maxwell Activities Director & Boy’s Basketball Coach will leave the school after 3 years
The Department of Motor Vehicles temporarily closed its offices in six counties.
Worker shortage forces temporary closure of rural DMV offices
The U.S. Honor Flag arrived in central Nebraska Wednesday to honor Aurora couple ahead of their...
U.S. Honor Flag arrives in central Nebraska to honor Aurora couple
UNK Class D Indoor Invite Highlights
UNK hosts Class D Indoor Track Invite
Season Preview: Boy's & Girl's Track and Field
Season Preview: Hershey Track and Field

Latest News

The Department of Motor Vehicles temporarily closed its offices in six counties.
Worker shortage forces temporary closure of rural DMV offices
Police are still looking for the driver who shot at this car overnight Friday, killing a...
5-year-old dies, 2 children hospitalized after Arizona shooting
A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to like chicken fingers.
Sick puppy will only eat chicken fingers, rescuers say
A World War II veteran celebrated her 102nd birthday on St. Patrick's Day.
‘She is always happy’: World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday on St. Patrick’s Day