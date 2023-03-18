Teen, 19-year-old jailed for violent robbery in Texas

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Two suspects were placed in a Houston jail for their alleged involvement in an attack on a woman that left her with life-altering injuries, police announced Friday.

The victim, identified by officials as Nhung Truong, can be seen on surveillance video walking down a sidewalk in the Chinatown neighborhood on Feb. 13 when a 17-year-old male suspect tried to rob her of an envelope of money.

The teen started to run off, realized he didn’t initially grab the money and then slammed the woman to the ground when he went back to retrieve it.

Truong’s ribs were cracked from the slam and her spine is fractured. She was also left unconscious.

Police arrested the two suspects earlier this week.

Zynika Woods, 19, is accused of following the victim for 24 miles in her car from the bank to Chinatown and driving the getaway vehicle.

“She confessed to taking part in the crime. She also implicated the co-defendant, the co-actor in this particular crime,” Houston police detective Tyrus Fontenot says.

The 17-year-old was the suspect seen in the video, according to police. Detectives say he confessed to being part of the mugging.

Additionally, he was out on bond at the time for two charges. He is also accused of an aggravated assault on another woman 12 days after this attack.

Police advised others to be aware of their surroundings if going to the bank is necessary.

“Things are just a little bit more toxic now on all levels. They are just a little bit more toxic now. When we recognize that, we have to adjust our behavior accordingly and that’s what’s happening here,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner adds.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Woods. The teen’s bond has not yet been set.

