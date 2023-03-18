Visit North Platte executive director gives recommendations on viewing Sandhill Cranes

Sandhill Crane Viewing in Lincoln County
By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sandhill Crane viewing season is officially underway and one official is encouraging anyone that attempts to view the birds to proceed with caution.

“They’re migrating to Siberia over Oklahoma and Kansas. They’re hunted heavily so when they get to Nebraska they are a little jumpy,” Executive Director of Visit North Platte Lisa Burke said. Burke also had a few tips to offer so people could get the most out of their experience viewing the majestic Sandhill Cranes.

“We encourage you to stay in your car. Because once you get out of that car they feel threatened. Turn your lights off and be aware that those cranes are on private property. Everything that you see them on is private property during the day,” Burke

