Deputies seize more than 150,000 fentanyl pills, sheriff’s office says

Authorities in Oregon said they recovered $525,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder.
Authorities in Oregon said they recovered $525,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – Authorities in Oregon said they’ve seized more than 150,000 fentanyl pills and three kilograms of powdered fentanyl.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report from California’s Alameda County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday for a car that was heading to Portland.

California officials said the vehicle was likely trafficking a large amount of fentanyl.

Authorities said the car was found at a home. After securing a search warrant, deputies recovered the fentanyl pills and fentanyl in powder form with the help of a K-9 patrol.

If the seized drugs were sold at street value, deputies said the total cost of the drugs would come to $575,000.

