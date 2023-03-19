KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Fanny!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Fanny is one SPICY kitty with tons of personality! She knows what she likes, and will make sure you know it too.

She came from a house with two dozen other cats, so she is used to other four legged friends, and doesn’t mind them. She is very sweet and will want loving. As soon as we met her, she wanted loving from us and made it clear she didn’t want it to end, unless it was on her terms.

She is a funny and sweet cat, and because her personality is so strong, we think that she would be a great addition to any family as long as any children are a little older.

She’s currently living at the North Platte Animal Shelter. You can call them to rescue her at 308-535-6780.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.