Missing Ind. teen believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ police say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Hundreds of people joined together Saturday to continue the search for a missing 14-year-old boy from Indiana.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. He is from Eaton, Indiana, which is 12 miles north of Muncie, WPTA reports.

Police say Scottie is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Hundreds of volunteers searched for Scottie alongside police Saturday. Some even traveled from Fort Wayne and Indianapolis to join the search.

Volunteers were instructed to search sheds, attics, abandoned homes and structures. Police searched fields and rivers.

The search will continue Sunday.

Scottie is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-Shirt with writing on the front.

If you have any information on Scottie Dean Morris, contact the Eaton Police Department at (765) 396-3297 or 911.

