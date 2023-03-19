Rock N’ Paws holds Reading PAWtners group to help teach kids how to read

By Ian Mason
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Every other Saturday, Rock N’ Paws hosts their Reading PAWtners group to help teach kids how to read in a stress and judgement free environment.

The group started hosting the events because they wanted to try to give kids a new way to learn how to read.

They meet at the North Platte Public Library every other Saturday.

Sue Perez, a member of the group, told KNOP that she has noticed that the kids who come frequently learn how to read quickly.

Perez also stressed how important it is to have an environment where kids aren’t worried about being judged or made fun of for saying a word wrong, and hopes this event can provide that to children.

