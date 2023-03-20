5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV but overcorrected which caused it to flip, ejecting the boy.(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy from Mount Enterprise, Texas, was killed Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV but overcorrected which caused it to flip, ejecting the boy.

The 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The driver and a 9-year-old passenger were not hurt in the crash.

Mount Enterprise is a small city in Rusk County located in Northeast Texas about 30 miles from the Louisiana border.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandhill Crane Viewing in Lincoln County
The world’s greatest migration is underway with the Sandhill Cranes
UNK CLASS A & B INDOOR INVITE
UNK hosts Classes A & B Indoor Track and Field Invite
Triple Bee Spring Flea Market kicks off in North Platte
Triple Bee Spring Flea Market kicks off in North Platte
The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives an update on human rights during a briefing Monday at...
US: War crimes on all sides in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump’s call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters
FILE - President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House...
US sending ammunition, tanker trucks, boats to Ukraine
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
Biden, first lady host reception celebrating Nowruz
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war