Matthews tabbed Big Ten Player of the Week

Junior Brice Matthews has been named the Big Ten Baseball’s Player of the Week, the league...
Junior Brice Matthews has been named the Big Ten Baseball’s Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.(Brett Baker)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Junior Brice Matthews has been named the Big Ten Baseball’s Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Matthews hit .500 (7-for-14) with a double, a triple, two homers, 11 RBI and four runs in four games against Omaha and Nicholls, while recording an OPS of 1.722 with a 1.143 slugging percentage and a .579 on-base percentage.

The Humble, Texas, native had a pair of multi-hit games and tallied back-to-back five-RBI games in the weekend series against Nicholls in Manhattan to extend his on-base streak to 21 games.

Matthews went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk against Omaha on Tuesday, before posting a 1-for-4 performance with a grand slam and five RBI in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader vs. Nicholls.

The junior rounded out the week with a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate on Sunday, falling a single shy of the cycle. Matthews drove in five runs for the second straight game, while also drawing two walks and scoring three runs.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Triple Bee Spring Flea Market kicks off in North Platte
Triple Bee Spring Flea Market kicks off in North Platte
Sandhill Cranes flying above a field west of North Platte
Family works towards restoring Sandhills habitat for Sandhill Cranes and other wildlife
Sandhill Crane Viewing in Lincoln County
The world’s greatest migration is underway with the Sandhill Cranes
Body camera footage shows Oklahoma City Police Capt. James French, who was pulled over for...
Police captain accused of DUI asks officer to turn off body camera, video shows
UNK CLASS A & B INDOOR INVITE
UNK hosts Classes A & B Indoor Track and Field Invite

Latest News

Quin Conner leaves Maxwell to become Activities Director at Laurel Concord Coleridge
Maxwell Activities Director & Boy’s Basketball Coach will leave the school after 3 years
The No. 23 Nebraska women’s gymnastics team was selected for the 2023 NCAA Championships Monday...
Huskers selected for NCAA Denver Regional
Matt Rhule
Nebraska football kicks off spring ball
Matt Rhule
WATCH: Matt Rhule’s Spring Press Conference