Matthews tabbed Big Ten Player of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Junior Brice Matthews has been named the Big Ten Baseball’s Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Matthews hit .500 (7-for-14) with a double, a triple, two homers, 11 RBI and four runs in four games against Omaha and Nicholls, while recording an OPS of 1.722 with a 1.143 slugging percentage and a .579 on-base percentage.

The Humble, Texas, native had a pair of multi-hit games and tallied back-to-back five-RBI games in the weekend series against Nicholls in Manhattan to extend his on-base streak to 21 games.

Matthews went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk against Omaha on Tuesday, before posting a 1-for-4 performance with a grand slam and five RBI in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader vs. Nicholls.

The junior rounded out the week with a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate on Sunday, falling a single shy of the cycle. Matthews drove in five runs for the second straight game, while also drawing two walks and scoring three runs.

