Nebraska football kicks off spring ball

By Eddie Messel
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On a 35 degree morning in Lincoln, Nebraska’s new football coach was wearing shorts on the practice field.

“I couldn’t sleep last night,” Matt Rhule said. The new coach brought energy to his first official workout with his new team. Rhule describes the Huskers as “coachable,” yet he’s slow to evaluate the team’s skill level. Rhule was pleased with his players’ effort following a two-hour practice to start the spring season on Monday. Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer said his alarm went off at 4:30 a.m.

The Huskers will practice 14 times leading up to the Red vs. White Scrimmage on April 22.

Rhule noted that running back Anthony Grant is currently suspended for failing to meet program standards. Other personnel matters include James Carnie, Chris Hickman, and Tyreke Johnson leaving the team. Tommi Hill did not practice on Monday, which appeared to be for disciplinary reasons.

Rhule is a veteran coach with his stop at Nebraska being his third college head coaching job. Rhule makes his way back to the college game after spending the last two years as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers of the NFL.

