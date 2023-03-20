RPAC All Conference Boys & Girls basketball teams

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Republican Plains Activity All-Conference boys and girls basketball teams were announced last Wednesday, March 15. The teams were voted on by the coaches in the conference and were divided by east and west divisions, along with the first team, second team, and honorable mention.

RPAC ALL-CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL – EAST DIVISION

First Team

Ann Bose - Southern Valley - 11

Addison Neal - Alma - 12

Stella Heapy - Medicine Valley - 11

Caylin Barnett - Southwest - 12

Addison Siebels - Alma - 11

Second Team

Jacey Kent - Cambridge - 12

Emerson Swanson - Arapahoe - 12

Brynn BAILY - Southern Valley - 10

Bailey Truksa - Southwest - 12

Riley Scott - Alma - 11

Honorable Mention

Brylyn Springer - Cambridge - 11

Berkley Warner - Arapahoe - 11

Adi Hunt - Southern Valley - 10

Breelle Miller - Cambridge - 12

Tori bose - Southern Valley - 09

Kyra Nelms - Southwest - 09

Aislin Kidder - Bertrand - 10

RPAC ALL-CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL – WEST DIVISION

Olivia Hansen - Maywood/Hayes Center - 12

Perton Cox - Wauneta-Palisade - 11

Jacelyn Jorgensen - Paxton - 11

Ashlin Broz - Maywood/Hayes Center - 12

Gracee Goings - Wauneta-Palisade - 11

Second Team

Karlie Finley - Wallace - 12

Alyssa Schneider - Dundy County Stratton - 11

Cali Cox - Wauneta-Palisade - 12

Kiley Hejtmanek - Maywood/Hayes Center - 12

Reagan hagan- Hitchcock County - 09

Honorable Mention

Alexis Wood - Maywood/Hayes Center - 12

Ella Fote - Paxton - 09

Audrey Holm - Paxton - 11

Jocelyn Cheek - Maxwell - 11

Reagan Pelster - Wallace 0 11

Mataya Stubbs - Maxwell - 12

Kristyn Cheek - Maxwell - 09

Clara Spargo - Dundy County Stratton - 09

Karissa Stengel - Maywood/Hayes Center - 09

Katie Jarecke - Hitchcock County - 11

RPAC ALL-CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL – EAST DIVISION

Kamden Bose - Southern Valley - 11

Carson Trompke - Cambridge - 11

Tucker Biskup - Alma - 9

Chonsey Bieker - Bertrand - 12

Kamreyn Bonini - Medicine Valley - 12

Second Team

Owen Kaps - Bertand - 12

Hunter Cunningham - Southwest - 12

Matthew Henderson - Southern Valley - 12

Jakin Neal - Alma - 11

Trenton Roskop - Arapahoe - 10

Honorable Mention

Ander Wasenius - Arapahoe - 12

Joseph Brown - Medicine Valley - 12

Peyton Herrick - Alma - 12

Thunder Nelson - Bertrand - 09

Marcus Hernandez - Bertrand - 10

Brad Ahlemeyer - Cambridge - 09

Will Taylor - Cambridge - 12

Rian Grove - Southern Valley - 11

RPAC ALL-CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL – WEST DIVISION

Jackson Kerchal - Dundy County Stratton - 11

Jeremiah Ingison - Maywood/Hayes Center - 11

Tremt Losler - Hitchcock County - 12

Isaiah Fox - Paxton - 12

Hayden Farr - Maywood/Hayes Center - 11

Second Team

Josh Eakins - Paxton - 11

Trey Robertson - Wallace - 12

Alex Englot - Dundy County Stratton - 12

Hayden Kramer - Maywood/Hayes Center - 12

Andrew Englot - Dundy County Stratton - 12

Honorable Mention

Kyler Cox - Maywood/Hayes Center - 12

Rylin Johns - Paxton - 12

Corbin Horner - Dundy County Stratton - 12

Drew Scott - Hitchcock County - 12

Taylor Cheek - Maxwell - 12

Ethan Latta - Dundy County Stratton - 09

Jhett Sellers - Maywood/Hayes Center - 12

Jacksen Littrel - Wauneta-Palisade - 12

