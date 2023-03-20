A Spring-like pattern over the next several days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Spring has arrived across the world, and it will feel like it here over the next several days with temperatures and conditions swings.

Starting off on Monday, we will see mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and winds will be on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight Monday, temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s with a small chance of a wintry mix, in the form of rain, freezing rain and snow due to a shortwave disturbance. Any accumulations will be slim to none. Once we get into the day Tuesday, temperatures and conditions improve due to another high pressure system moving in the area, and this will keep things quiet and warm during the day. Wednesday, another disturbance moves into the area and this will drop temperatures slightly into the 40s to low 50s with chances of rain and then rain/snow mix Wednesday night.

A Spring type pattern over the next several days across the area (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Thursday and Friday, conditions get better once again with mainly sunny skies and highs will mainly be in the 50s to maybe even 60 in some spots. During the weekend, another storm system comes into the area and this will provide another opportunity of rain and snow and this may provide some accumulations. We will keep you posted on this as we get closer.

