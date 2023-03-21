All aboard the Spring Rollercoaster; Up and down conditions over the next Seven Days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a Spring-like day for the first day of Spring Monday, those conditions will continue not only for Tuesday, but a Spring-like pattern over the next seven days.

With an overall active and unsettled pattern over the next seven days, this will give us one to two days of quiet and calm weather and one to two days of precipitation chances. Let’s start for Tuesday, temperatures will increase well into the 50s with mostly cloudy skies after a snow and freezing rain start to the day, winds will be on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 25 mph and lows dropping down into the 20s and 30s with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, a new system moves in and this will bring us a chance of rain and snow across the region, with highs in the 40s, due to the increased clouds and precipitation. On Thursday into Friday, a new high pressure system will move in and this bring nicer skies and temperatures, with highs in the 50s.

An active pattern over the next several days across the region (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the weekend, another system will be moving through and this will drop temperatures down into the 30s and 40s and this system could give the area some accumulating snowfall. This potential will be monitored over the next several days as far as timing, amounts, and locations.

