American Red Cross and North Platte business owners host Get to Know Your Red Crossers event

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The American Red Cross and a few business owners hosted the “Get to Know Your Red Crossers” event at the Ashley HomeStore.

Officials said the event was to let people in the community know the different ways that the American Red Cross helps out in the community.

According to the Red Cross, they are also looking for potential volunteers to help out in case of an emergency, on lifeguard duty or to do something as simple as making sure home owners have a working smoke detector.

“The American Red Cross uses blood for trauma victims and cancer patients; platelets are used to help clotting, and each donation can save more than one life,” said Jamaica Riley, Red Cross Team Supervisor.

Blood isn’t the only way the Red Cross affects the community. Nothing can be done without the volunteers that help the Red Cross.

“It’s important to get to meet the volunteers because everything the Red Cross does starts locally and 90% of all the work done by the Red Cross is done by our volunteers; without volunteers, we will not be able to do the blood drives and disaster work that we do for the armed forces, military families, and veterans,” Becky Greenwald, who is the Red Cross Volunteer Officer, mentioned.

The Red Cross said volunteers are crucial to have, as they can help those that may be affected by severe weather.

“The American Red Cross responds to disasters both locally and nationally, and when we respond locally, it could be that neighbors far down the street have been displaced from their homes and need financial assistance, care, comfort, hope and maybe even a hug,” said Marion McDermott, Disaster Program Manager for the Red Cross.

For those that are interested in helping out and volunteering, you can visit this website for more details. There will be a disaster action team training Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at the Red Cross building located on Cottonwood.

