Leadership Lincoln County tours North Platte NBC Nebraska Studio

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday was media day for leadership Lincoln County. The group toured North Platte radio stations, newspapers, and NBC Nebraska’s North Platte studio.

Leadership Lincoln County is a ten-month hands-on study of Lincoln County and North Platte where individuals gain a broader exposure to the region while meeting peers from other fields and backgrounds.

“Leadership Lincoln County is a branch of the Chamber and Development Corporation. We kind of just tour different areas of our community. So we’ve done transportation, education, and media day today,” Katelyn Sperle, who serves as the membership and events coordinator for the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation said. Sperle is also a participant in this year’s Leadership Lincoln County.

“If you’ve been in North Platte for a long time but you are just curious about what this group could do and how you can learn more about our community this is a great opportunity to do that. If you are new to the community as well we welcome that. We want you to know how things function in North Platte because that helps provide opportunities for you to get involved in the community as well.”

